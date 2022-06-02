A local couple have been left devastated after a fire destroyed their laundry and left their house with smoke and water damage.
Wagga Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to the laundry fire at a house on Smithies Place in Ashmont, shortly after 2.15pm on Thursday.
Firefighters believe the fire was caused by an electrical fault in the laundry, but due to quick action from the crews, the damage was limited to the laundry area.
Fire and Rescue NSW Wagga zone commander Daryl Manson said three fire trucks attended the scene, where two people self evacuated, neither of whom were injured.
The incident was "devastating for the people involved," Inspector Manson said.
The laundry was completely damaged, while the rest of the house sustained smoke and water damage.
Inspector Manson said the incident is a timely reminder to be alert to the danger of fire in the colder months.
"We notice a 20 per cent increase in house fires in winter, " he said.
"It's a timely reminder to, one, make sure you have a working smoke alarm, and two, have an evacuation plan."
Inspector Manson also reminded people to use common sense when drying clothes and not to dry your clothes in front of a heater.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
