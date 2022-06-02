The Daily Advertiser
Breaking

House fire on Smithies place destroys laundry, house sustains water damage

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated June 2 2022 - 6:13am, first published 5:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DAMAGE: Electrical fire destroys the laundry at a home in Ashmont. Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW

A local couple have been left devastated after a fire destroyed their laundry and left their house with smoke and water damage.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.