BITTERLY cold conditions have blasted the Riverina as towns in the Snowy Valleys brace for the possibility of snow.
On Monday, temperatures reached no higher than nine degrees as of 3pm in Wagga, with gusty winds and heavy rain making for miserable conditions across the city.
The Bureau of Meteorology stated that significant snow and rain, and possible thunderstorms and hail, are expected across parts of NSW over the coming days as the cold front moves across the country.
Snow could fall as low as 600m in south-east NSW, and towns including Batlow and Tumbarumba are predicted to see snow today.
Snow along with windy conditions could create particularly hazardous driving conditions, with inland highways likely to be impacted by sleet.
Damaging winds with peak gusts reaching up to 100km/h to 110km/h are likely on and east of the Great Dividing Range and will continue to affect areas surrounding Wagga, Albury and Deniliquin throughout the week.
Saturated soils bring an increased risk of gusty winds toppling trees and powerlines, particularly along elevated terrain.
These gusty winds are predicted to ease on Wednesday evening. Given the length of time since the last wind event, the BOM says there may be a chance of damage to property, weakened trees, and flash flooding due to blocked drains.
State Emergency Service advise that people should prepare ahead of the incoming weather by moving vehicles away from trees, securing loose items around the house yard or balcony, taking note of any damaged trees which have a higher likeliness of falling, and monitoring for changes in conditions.
A warning has also been issued to Riverina sheep graziers with cold temperatures, showers and strong northwesterly winds posing a risk of lamb and sheep losses due to exposure to such conditions.
The BOM is recommending communities stay up to date with the latest Bureau warnings.
Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au
