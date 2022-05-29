The Daily Advertiser
Lake Albert record back-to-back wins for the first time this year with 3-1 win over Wagga United

MM
By Matt Malone
May 29 2022 - 9:30am
GROUP HUG: Lake Albert's Jamie Rankin, Jaiden Watson and Matt Kleine celebrate their opening goal against Wagga United at Rawlings Park on Sunday. Picture: Les Smith

Lake Albert continued their mid-season charge up the ladder with a 3-1 win over Wagga United at Rawlings Park on Sunday.

