Lake Albert continued their mid-season charge up the ladder with a 3-1 win over Wagga United at Rawlings Park on Sunday.
A Matt Kleine goal about 20 minutes into the contest looked like being enough to seal Lake Albert victory until a late flurry of goals.
Advertisement
Jamie Rankin successfully lobbed the ball over the keeper in the 83rd minute to put the Sharks 2-0 up before Matt Kelly found the back of the net in a goal line scramble shortly afterwards to keep Wagga United alive at 2-1.
Kleine then got on the end of a Rankin cross for the second time to successfully score in injury time and seal the 3-1 win.
Lake Albert dominated the opening half but struggled to convert their opportunities, before Wagga United were much more competitive after the break and had the better of play for large periods.
Lake Albert co-coach Kyle Harrison was happy to take the 3-1 win but could not help but be left frustrated with the chances that got away.
"We'll definitely take it," Harrison said.
"We had so many chances, especially in the first half, we just couldn't put it away. We got a little bit complacent, I suppose, late in the first half but got things back under control but we just couldn't put our chances away.
"Any other day the boys would probably bag them all but 3-1, we'll definitely take that today."
After a string of early season draws, Lake Albert have now put together back-to-back wins for the first time this year and won three of their last four.
MORE SPORT NEWS
It has moved them into third spot and Harrison is happy with how they are coming together.
"I think we've got Coota next week, then the general bye, then we're back into Henwood Park so we definitely want to start to take these chances in front of goal and put teams to the sword. We're very close and it's slowly coming together," he said.
"We definitely had a harder draw early in the season but we weren't losing, which is a positive.
"The boys are finding their feet now, they're definitely gelling, it's starting to look really good, the ball play is starting to get a lot better and we're creating so many opportunities, we just can't bag them all but we're bagging them which is good."
Muzban Sulaiman and Jamie Rankin were two of Lake Albert's better players, while Max Lysaght and Brady Sim tried hard throughout for United.
Pascoe Cup results
Advertisement
Lake Albert 3 d Wagga United 1
Hanwood 5 d South Wagga 1
Leeton 5 d Henwood Park 0
Tolland 4 d Cootamundra 2
Young 2 d Tumut 0
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.