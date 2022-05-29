Wagga City Wanderers' bad run continued in the form of an 8-0 loss to Canberra White Eagles on Saturday.
It was the Wanderers third straight defeat and their heaviest of the season so far.
The Wanderers only trailed 2-0 at half-time but it got ugly late as the Wanderers conceded five goals in the final 20 minutes of play.
Cuneyt Caglar scored three of White Eagles' eight goals.
The Wanderers will hope to get back Morris Kadzola, Jake Ploenges and Jacob Ochieng for their next game, at home, on June 11 against Weston Molonglo.
The Wanderers have spent seven of the first eight weeks on the road and will now look forward to a run of home games.
