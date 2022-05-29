Police are appealing for help from the public after a teenager disappeared in the northern Riverina on Sunday morning.
According to police, 16-year-old Angel Wheatley was last seen at a home on Ungarie Road at West Wyalong around 1am.
Police were called when she failed to return home and officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District began inquiries into her whereabouts.
Investigators issued a public appeal for help locating the teenager around 2pm on Sunday, with police and Angel's family holding serious concerns for her welfare due to her age.
Police believe she may have ugg boots and a black backpack with her, but what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance remains unknown.
Angel is described as Caucasain appearance, has a fair complexion with freckles, approximately 160cm tall with a thin build and dyed red-blonde hair.
She is known to frequent the Condobolin, Parks and Forbes areas and anyone with information relating to Angel's whereabouts is urged to contact West Wyalong police on 6342 7620 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
