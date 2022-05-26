Leeton commit to return to field

Leeton are confident they will be able to field a side heading into their clash with Waratahs on Saturday.
The Phantoms forfeited both their first and second grade clashes for the second straight week last weekend.
Head coach Quinten Longhurst said it had been a hard couple of weeks for the club dealing with a raft of illnesses and injuries.
"We'll be on the paddock this weekend in both men's grades," Longhurst said.
"It will be a battle, but we will do the best we can.
"Every weekend is a tough weekend, it doesn't matter who you are up against. You can't take any team for granted.
"Having all of these players injured and sick, it has really disrupted training as well. Especially with set piece. We've been limited to doing particular drills on how to work off the ball.
"We've been doing our best to be pointing to where the sun shines."
"Our president has been in contact with SIRU ... we aren't the only club in this predicament," he said.
"Unfortunately it's happening to us, but Southern Inland seem to be doing their best to look after us.
"The aim of the game at the end of the day is to be getting as many people as possible playing rugby.
"We're definitely not the only club in this position across the different codes as well. It's just what we are having to contend with at the moment."
