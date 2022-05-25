MATER Dei Catholic College were too strong for Kildare Catholic College in an under-15 girl grand final cut short by a serious injury at Robertson Oval on Wednesday.
Looking to reverse a 27-point loss to Kildare in the preliminary rounds, Mater Dei booted the first four goals of the game in a 6.0 (36) to 2.2 (14) win.
The coaches agreed to finish the match after a long delay midway through the third quarter after a Kildare player suffered an injury.
Philomena Grigg was best on ground for Mater Dei and capped her performance with two goals, while Savannah Godde also booted two majors for the victors.
Amelia Hackett kicked both goals for Kildare.
"It's obviously not the way we wanted to win, and we weren't expected to win. The girls said it doesn't really feel like we've won because of what happened at the end, and I really hope she's OK," Mater Dei coach Michelle Lumsden said.
"Our girls were more accountable this time. They were first to the ball and standing in front, but also taking more time with their kicks.
"They played more like a team and they're learning the game."
Mater Dei captain Zoe Curry was proud her team delivered their best performance in the final.
"Obviously to lose the first game against Kildare, then show what we can do in the final, we really pulled through," she said.
MATER DEI CATHOLIC COLLEGE 3.0 6.0 6.0 (36) def KILDARE CATHOLIC COLLEGE 0.0 2.1 2.2 (14)
Goals: Mater Dei - Philomena Grigg 2, Savannah Godde 2, Molly Stephen, Abbie Donelan; Kildare - Amelia Hackett 2
