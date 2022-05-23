Experienced jockey Simon Miller took out the first three races at Albury on Monday.
Miller claimed riding honours for the meeting with a winning treble, courtesy of the first three winners on the eight-race card.
Miller was successful on Incentive ($1.95), Another Star ($17) and Greek Tycoon ($3.30), who all recorded maiden victories.
Miller has ridden winning trebles before but never in the opening three races on the card.
"I struggle to get three rides at a meeting so it's pretty hard to do it if you're sitting in the jockeys room," Miller told Sky Racing his third win.
"It's good to get one for Mitch (Beer), and Donna (Scott) as well. I ride a lot of work for them and they're very loyal to me so I appreciate it."
Murrumbidgee Turf Club chief executive Jason Ferrario is in the ownership of Greek Tycoon, who scored at his fourth start for the Mitch Beer stable.
Miller said it was a tough effort from the three-year-old, who held off the likes of War Dog ($10), Lunar Shoes ($3.00) and Kappy's Angel ($4.60) in a driving finish.
"He's just an honest little fella and a pleasure to deal with, really," Miller said.
"He gives himself every chance. We were probably lucky, if the cut away comes 50 metres later we probably don't get there today but it was a good tough effort because they had a bit of momentum on him on the outside and he had a pick up and sprint from a stand start so it was a good effort."
The Donna Scott-trained Incentive won the opener by four and a half lengths.
