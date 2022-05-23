A GOAL in the final couple of minutes denied South Wagga one of their biggest wins in recent history on Sunday.
A goal to Leeton United's Kempas Varaha in the dying minutes clinched a 3-3 draw against South Wagga at Wagga Showgrounds.
Advertisement
While a draw against the reigning premiers continues South Wagga's strong start to the year, coach Andy Heller wasn't satisfied with an honourable draw.
"It was exactly the same as the Wagga United game, they scored in the last minute," Heller said.
"They came from behind three times. We looked good for it, really good for it. It was quite disheartening. I think it was the third time, at least, this season where we've been in play very comfortable and let a lead slip out of our hands.
"Every coach has said it, the comp is a lot tighter this season and if you make a little mistake you're going to get punished for it. We are playing very good football though."
New recruit Keiron Walker scored in the seventh minute to put South Wagga in front, before Anthony Trifogli got one back for Leeton United.
Luke Nicholls converted a penalty to put South Wagga up 2-1 before Bailey Carlos again levelled the scores.
Nick Forsyth headed in South Wagga's third goal, before Varaha broke the hearts of the Warriors with the equalizer right at the death.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Heller said there are certainly positives to take away from the game.
"To play the defending champions, if you like, and to play as well as we did and have them fighting back against us the whole game, I think most people would have thought we held on but realistically it was quite the opposite," he said.
"We sit currently out of the finals spots and so far our performances I think deserve better than that. People are seeing that, we are genuine finals contenders."
South Wagga will face their biggest challenge of the season so far when they take on Hanwood at Hanwood this Sunday.
Hanwood have not lost a game through the opening six rounds and have not even conceded a goal during that period.
Heller declared South Wagga will make the trip with the plan to throw everything at the ladder leaders.
"We've got a big test next weekend but we go in full of confidence, it's a game that we feel like we could take something from that game," he said.
"We're not going out there just to make up the numbers, we go out there full of confidence."
Advertisement
Hanwood made it six on the trot with a 4-0 win over Young at Hanwood last Sunday.
Hanwood had 15 players out across their three senior men's grades so were happy to come away with a solid win against the Lions.
Chaise Donetto scored a brace in the win.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.