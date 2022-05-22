The Daily Advertiser

Goals begin to land for Lake Albert in 6-1 win over Tolland

MM
By Matt Malone
May 22 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE RUN: Tolland's Nick Young looks to send his team into attack in the Pascoe Cup game against Lake Albert at Rawlings Park on Sunday. Picture: Les Smith

Lake Albert produced their best performance of the season so far to demolish Tolland 6-1 at Rawlings Park on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.