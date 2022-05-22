Lake Albert produced their best performance of the season so far to demolish Tolland 6-1 at Rawlings Park on Sunday.
The Sharks had experienced trouble capitalising on chances at times over the opening five weeks of the competition but it all came together in spectacular fashion against Tolland.
Jaiden Watson brought up a hat-trick against his old team with a brilliant bicycle goal, while Muzban Sulaiman, Matt Kleine and Jamie Ranklin also hit the scoresheet.
It was a welcome win for Lake Albert, who have drawn three of their opening five games and now move into the top four.
Lake Albert co-coach Chris Ayton was happy to see the goals start to flow for the Sharks.
"It was a little bit scrappy at times but for us to start to see those opportunities going down, we were happy with the result," Ayton said.
"To be fair, we scored six after 60 minutes so there really should have been more. We were peppering them for the last half hour but it is what it is, we'll take six."
Ayton believes the six-goal performance was exactly what Lake Albert needed heading into three more winnable games.
"It's what was needed," he said.
"We spoke about taking our opportunities and today the boys did. It was a bit scrappy because of the pitch but to start seeing some goals go down we were happy."
Watson was the star of the show with three goals against his old club, while Sulaiman and Meethal Shani Baqi also impressed in the win.
Meantime, South Wagga continued their impressive start to the season by holding Leeton United to a 3-3 draw at Rawlings Park.
It was a good result for the Warriors but it does see them drop out of the top four on goal difference.
Hanwood maintained their perfect start to the season with a 4-0 win over Young, while Tumut would be happy with their 2-2 draw against third-placed Henwood Park.
Wagga United 4 d Cootamundra 0
Hanwood 4 d Young 0
Henwood Park 2 drew with Tumut 2
Lake Albert 6 d Tolland 1
South Wagga 3 drew with Leeton United 3
