WAGGA High School have claimed both Ron Anschuetz Shields for the first time in the competition's history.
Wagga High clinched the shields with victories over depleted Kooringal High School teams at Kessler Park last week.
It was a fitting result for the school given Ron Anschuetz, who the shield is named in honour of, was a teacher at Wagga High.
On Thursday, Wagga High's under 15 boys team downed Kooringal High 13-0. The next day, Wagga High took out the under 15 girls with a 6-0 win over Kooringal.
It was the first time Wagga High have claimed both wins in the seven-year history of the shields.
"A fitting achievement since Ron was a teacher at Wagga Wagga High," Bill Turner manager, Riverina and Victoria, David Dunn said.
"Unfortunately between COVID, injuries and some other unforeseen circumstances, Kooringal had to field depleted teams for round two, resulting in rather one sided matches."
In the opening round of the boys, Wagga High defeated defending champions The Riverina Anglican College (TRAC) 3-2, while Kooringal took care of a much-improved Mt Austin High 2-1.
In the girls opening round, Wagga High beat TRAC 4-1, while Kooringal won through to the final with a 7-0 win over Mt Austin.
Wagga High now progress to play in round three of the Bill Turner Cup (boys) and Bill Turner Trophy (girls).
The boys will play Griffith's Marian College, while the girls will play the winner of the game between Young and Cootamundra.
Dunn said Bill Turner Football was pleased to provide the Anschuetz Shields for another year.
"Ron Anschuetz was an enthusiastic and knowledgeable science teacher and long-time football coach at Wagga Wagga High School," Dunn said.
"He believed that football is enjoyable, fulfilling and connects people by breaking down the barriers between them. He was an excellent guide for youngsters on the path to adulthood, but died under tragic circumstances at a relatively young age, a great loss to society and particularly the youth of Wagga Wagga.
"The shields were provided by Bill Turner Football as a testament to Ron's work and influence on young people."
