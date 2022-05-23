The Daily Advertiser

Wagga High School defeat Kooringal High School to win both Ron Anschuetz Shields

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 23 2022 - 5:32am, first published 1:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IN PURSUIT: Kooringal High School's Stella Grentell looks to get away from Wagga High School's Matilda Cole in the Ron Anschuetz Shield soccer at Kessler Park on Friday. Picture: Les Smith

WAGGA High School have claimed both Ron Anschuetz Shields for the first time in the competition's history.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.