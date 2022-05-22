Wagga City Wanderers have slumped to their second consecutive defeat after a 5-3 loss to Brindabella Blues in Canberra on Saturday.
A bad start for the second straight week put the Wanderers on the back foot and they were unable to recover.
The Wanderers trailed 3-0 at half-time and went down a fourth early in the second half.
Nashwan Sulaiman, Tom Matheson and Jake Ploenges got on the scoreboard late but the damage had been done.
It is a costly loss for the Wanderers as it allowed Brindabella to jump them into sixth spot on the ladder.
Wanderers coach Dave Leonard was left frustrated and not sure what to take from the late flurry of goals.
"It's a tough one because in the end it stood for not too much apart from saying hey, if we stay in the fight, we know we can be thereabouts. That start just puts you right behind the eight ball," Leonard said.
"Some of the boys it was tough for them because we wanted to forget last week and start fresh. They were definitely up for the challenge."
The Wanderers went into the clash with Jacob Ochieng and Jayden Kinces, which made the task tougher.
Samson Lucas and Sulaiman were the Wanderers' best in defeat.
They will now look to try and pick up the pieces against Canberra White Eagles next week, the last of a horror away stretch to start the season.
"It's all a bit frustrating. We've just got to reset. We're away again next week then we have a run of home games, which will be massive for us," Leonard said.
"It was a big for us (on Saturday) and up until the Tuggeranong game we had always settled into the game and defended really well and when we do that, we're in the contest big time but the last couple of weeks we've leaked those early goals."
The Wanderers 23s also lost, 1-0.
