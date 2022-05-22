The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Wanderers slip to seventh after 5-3 loss to Brindabella Blues

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 22 2022 - 10:07am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE BOARD: Nashwan Sulaiman scored a goal and was one of the Wanderers best in the loss to Brindabella on Saturday.

Wagga City Wanderers have slumped to their second consecutive defeat after a 5-3 loss to Brindabella Blues in Canberra on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.