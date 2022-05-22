Man dies en route to hospital after Riverina crash

A man has died on the way to hospital after a crash south-east of Culcairn at the weekend.
Police say a ute was travelling along Fellows Hill Road at Morven on Saturday night when it crashed into a tree around 8.30pm.
Advertisement
The impact saw the vehicle come to rest on the opposite side of the road, near Coach Road, and trapped the driver inside the wreckage.
In other news
The man behind the wheel was eventually freed by State Emergency Service volunteers.
He was then treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics, but sadly passed away on the way to hospital.
His age remains unknown, police said, and he is yet to be formally identified.
Murray River Police District officers will prepare a report for the coroner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.