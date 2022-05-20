Charles Sturt University has farewelled hundreds of students as graduations returned to campus for the first time since COVID.
Deputy Chancellor Dr Saranne Cooke said almost 800 students will graduate from the Wagga campus this week and next.
"On Friday we had students from the Faculties of Business, Justice and Behavioural Sciences graduate," Dr Cooke said.
"Next week will have students from the Faculties of Arts and Education and Science and Health."
Jessica Kane was "very excited" to graduate with a Masters of Commerce at the Joyes Hall on Friday.
"I finished my degree in October so I've been waiting seven months," Ms Kane said.
"It's cold today, but nothing could have stopped me from coming."
Ms Kane said while the university experience was a little different with COVID, it "wasn't a big change", because she completed both her undergraduate and postgraduate degrees by distance.
"However COVID did affect some of my placements," she said.
"But the university really worked hard to ensure that didn't affect the [course] timeline."
Also graduating on Friday was Kate Trebley with a Graduate Certificate in Business Administration.
"Today is a special day for me. I'm here with my mum and two little girls," Ms Trebley said.
"It was about 25 years ago when as a little girl I watched my mum graduate in the same hall.
"That really inspired me and I wanted my girls to see anything is possible and to inspire them to get educated.
"It's also really exciting to have everyone here today, because we've been so segregated having to learn online and not being able to study on campus through the pandemic."
Ms Trebley works in marketing at present and said her masters will benefit that.
"The subjects I studied throughout the course have really helped me in my current role, giving me the leadership skills I need in my career," she said.
With CSU graduations returning for the first time since the pandemic, the university is taking several precautions.
"We've made sure to be very COVID safe and our staff will be wearing masks," Dr Cooke said.
"We're also requiring everyone to either be vaccinated or have an exemption."
Reflecting on the last few years, Dr Cooke said the students were to be admired for enduring the "incredibly challenging" period and were thrilled to be back on campus. "You can see it in the smiles on their faces when they receive their awards," she said.
"Together with their family and friends, we're all very pleased to be here and celebrate this great achievement."
