The Daily Advertiser

Wagga CSU hosts graduations for first time since the pandemic

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 20 2022 - 8:54am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big Day: CSU deputy chancellor Dr Saranne Cooke (centre left) with Courtney Inglis (Accounting), Brendan Budde (Social Science) and Elise Rumble (Psychology).

Charles Sturt University has farewelled hundreds of students as graduations returned to campus for the first time since COVID.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.