THE drivers of a truck and car that collided at a busy Wagga intersection on Friday morning have escaped unscathed.
Emergency services responded to reports a truck had collided with a car at the intersection of Baylis and Edward streets about 10.30am.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics were called to the scene.
However, the spokesperson said no one was injured in the incident and no one had been transferred to hospital.
The crash caused minimal traffic disruption at the intersection and the scene was quickly cleared.
Police officers also attended and investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
