The Daily Advertiser

Wagga advocates 'relieved' as voluntary assisted dying laws pass NSW parliament

Emily Wind
By Emily Wind
Updated May 19 2022 - 5:55am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Voluntary Assisted Death Bill advocate Geoff Burch. Picture: Taylor Dodge

After years of passionate debate, months of political processes and nearly a hundred amendments, voluntary assisted dying was today made legal in New South Wales to the elation of local advocates.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Wind

Emily Wind

Journalist

Originally from Lake Macquarie, Emily kickstarted her journalism career in Tumut before moving to the Daily Advertiser in Wagga where she covers Health and Features. Got a story tip? Email emily.wind@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0457 459 095.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.