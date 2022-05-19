Missing Wagga woman found after not seen in several days

Police have located a missing Wagga woman safe and well after not being seen for almost five days.
The 39-year-old was reported missing to police on Monday after she wasn't seen for since Saturday, prompting officers to make inquiries into her whereabouts.
This discussions lead investigators to believe she may have been in the Deniliquin area at the time of their public appeal for assistance in locating the woman.
They, along the woman's family, had concerns for her welfare as the disappearance was out of character.
She was located safe and well at a home in Mount Austin around 4.30am on Thursday.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
