A notorious Wagga bottleneck awaiting a $9.5 million upgrade claimed yet another chassis after a collision on Tuesday morning.
Emergency services were called to the stretch of Hammond Avenue approaching Marshall's Creek Bridge around 8.35am, responding to reports of a two-car collision.
NSW Ambulance crews arrived at the scene and assessed patients, a spokesperson for the organisation confirmed.
Westbound traffic was affected by the crash for a short time, according to Live Traffic.
The NSW Ambulance spokesperson said it appeared the collision may have been the result of a traffic blockage.
The state government last year confirmed the design on the $9.5 million plan to widen the bridge, which currently funnels four lanes of approaching traffic through two lanes, in June last year.
The two-lane bridge has long caused headaches for motorists and nearby businesses and residents, who fear accidents as vehicles turn off into neighbouring driveways and bottle-necking as the population grows.
The upgrade will result in a four-lane, 18 metre-wide bridge with pedestrian paths, safety barriers and widened approaches.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
