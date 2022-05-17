The Daily Advertiser

Wanted man Omran Assoum could be in the Wagga, Young areas, as police appeal for help locating him

Daisy Huntly
Daisy Huntly
Updated May 17 2022 - 1:44am, first published 1:15am
WANTED: Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Omran Assoum, 29, who is wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant over an alleged assault in Young, is urged to call Triple 0. Picture: NSW Police/File

Riverina residents are urged to be on the lookout for a man wanted over an alleged attack in the Hilltops region.

