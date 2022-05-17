Riverina residents are urged to be on the lookout for a man wanted over an alleged attack in the Hilltops region.
The Hume Police District has launched an appeal for help from the public in locating Omran Assoum, 29.
"[He is] wanted by virtue of an outstanding warrant for an alleged serious assault offence in Young," police said.
Inquiries by officers attached to the police district have so far been fruitless, with the man's location still unknown.
However, he is known to frequent the Wagga and Young areas, as well as Canberra, police said.
He is described as being of Middle Eastern or Mediterranean appearance, standing around 185cm to 190cm tall, with a solid build, brown eyes, short dark brown, curly hair and facial hair.
Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Triple 0.
Crime Stoppers can also be reached by calling 1800 333 000 or using the online reporting page.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
