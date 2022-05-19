AN UNPLANNED power outage in the early hours of this morning left 500 Lake Albert residents in the dark.
The power was shut off at 7.42am, with Essential Energy crews deployed immediately to investigate the cause of the outage.
Upon investigation, crews discovered a high voltage equiptment failure on Brindabella Drive.
Power was restored to all customers at about 8.45am.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
