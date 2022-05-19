Lanterns will light up the Senior's Community Centre on Tarcutta Street this Saturday as Wagga's Buddhist community gathers for the annual Vesak Festival.
Vesak Day, which took place globally on May 16, is the Buddhist faith's most important yearly celebration, commemorating the birth, enlightenment and death of Lord Buddha - which all share the same date.
Organised by the Wagga Aus-Sri Lankan Cultural Association, Saturday is part of a weekend long celebration which welcomes all members of the community, whether Buddhist or not, to participate.
According to association president Sampath Hathurusinghe, celebrations in Wagga will match those happening worldwide this week.
"All around the world, the Buddhist people on Vesak Day, they do meditation and they do a lot of offerings for Lord Buddha," he said.
"The message that we want to give on Vesak Day is we absorb and bless spirituality, prosperity, health, and peace for the whole world, for all beings."
Saturday will be split into two sections, the first for meditation and teachings lead by visiting Chief resident monk from Toowoomba temple, Rev Thalangalle Rathana Thero.
The second, an open invite from 3.30pm onward to the wider community to participate in conversation, a Q&A session, snacks and the shared experience of lighting and displaying lanterns between 5 - 8pm.
"To celebrate and mark this day, parents and kids all get together and we make Vesak lanterns and we will have more than 60-70 lanterns to display in Wagga this year," Mr Hathurusinghe said.
For just the second time, locals can also see the Vesak Tandol lantern on display alongside the spinning lantern, standing at four-and-a-half metres and over two metres high, respectively.
The core symbolism behind Vesak lanterns is gathering community.
"It helps us to regain and rebuild our friendships and harmony between the community," Mr Hathurusinghe said.
Vesak Day celebrations have occurred in Wagga for the past 13 years, but only the last four have invited the wider community to join - now one of the local festival's most important aspects.
Although organised by the Wagga Aus-Sri Lankan Cultural Association, Mr Hathurusinghe said Saturday will draw members of Wagga's Burmese, Taiwanese and Chinese Buddhist communities, to name a few.
