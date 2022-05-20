Letters: AFL needs to leave our local footy leagues alone

Can anybody explain to me why you would want to change the Riverina or Farrer leagues?
Where this is played is in the country. It is not AFL so why not leave it as country football?
In the country there is a lot of volunteer work that goes into these clubs and they are proud of what they have achieved.
When you look at the results in the Farrer League so far, where would you get a more even competition?
There are clubs in the Farrer League who have upgraded their facilities with clubrooms, new training lights, improved grounds and canteens.
I don't want to single any club out but what Barellan has done is a credit to themselves.
With no football in these country towns the town folds.
Sure, every club at some time or another will be short of players.
That's part and parcel of football, but they keep turning up. It is a huge part of the community with mum, dad, cousins, grandparents, friends, all turning up to watch.
During the drought years it is a huge outlet for everyone when things are tough.
It's not only football, it's netball too.
Why the powers that be want to make it a two tier competition I don't know.
I have spoken to a number of current and past players and they are of the same opinion as me. If there was something wrong with the RFL and Farrer League then you make changes then, but there is nothing wrong.
If your car is going along good you don't pull the motor down to see why.
So leave the two competitions alone and if something is wrong we will all get to have a say on how to fix it.
The Greens Party are offering, if they have the power, to spend $24 billion on an environmental plan to halt evolution and stop all extinctions by 2030.
Had they been here 100 million years ago, no doubt we would still have dinosaurs and wooly mammoths around us.
They also have a plan on building one million new houses. Why not two million?
These promises remind me of Bob Hawke promising that "no child will live in poverty". Or indeed, Paul Keating promising that interest rates would not rise.
Under his reign, I bitterly recall said rates rising from 12 per cent to 20 per cent and know of others who suffered a 26 per cent impost.
Something for the 2.5 per cent-ers of today to ponder.
After seeing Albo storm off during a press conference because he wouldn't - although probably couldn't - answer the questions, it appears it is not just the Willy Wonka party (the Greens) that think you can promise everything without worrying about where the money is going to come from.
The Wonkas have been doing that for years because they never get elected and then say it is not our fault everyone doesn't get a chocolate, but this election it looks like the Greens will get a say.
Everyone should make a note of what our record debt is on election night and then let us see what it is in 12 months.
I would love to be wrong and find we are all living like Oompa Loompas and our debt is getting paid off. But that is the problem.
Everyone wants to go to heaven but no one wants to die.
