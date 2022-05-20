The Daily Advertiser

Young out to extend strong start in big clash

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 20 2022 - 5:02am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Bush will move into the centres for Young's clash with Gundagai.

Young made three changes as they look to extend their winning start against Gundagai.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.