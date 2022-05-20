Young out to extend strong start in big clash

Young made three changes as they look to extend their winning start against Gundagai.
Nayah Freeman will miss the top-of-the-table clash at Alfred Oval on Sunday with Tom Bush moving into the centres to replace him.
It sees Boro Navori come into the side on the wing while Angus Smith returns from a knee complaint and Inoke Vunipola is also back in the forward pack after missing the win over Tumut last week.
Young almost let a 26-0 lead slip against the Blues but captain-coach Nick Cornish doesn't want to dwell on that ahead of another big clash.
"I just want to play our still of footy and not get caught up in what happened in the second half against Tumut," Cornish said.
"I still don't know what went on and we spoke about it but I don't want to change anything.
"I don't change my structures for different teams, I play the same style of footy, but it will be a middles game."
Gundagai have won both their two games so far while Young are out to make it five on the bounce.
They had cruised to victory before the second half slip up last week however Cornish believes they will get a real indication of where they are at against the Tigers.
"It should be a good game and hopefully it will give us some insight to where we are at," he said.
"We're going to miss Nayah massively, as he's been amazing for us but it is what is it."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
