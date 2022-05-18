The Coalition has pledged $20 million towards creating hundreds of jobs in Wagga via expanding a research and convention centre at Charles Sturt University.
If re-elected, the federal government will splash a further $15 million into the construction of a large-scale research and development facilities for the CSU AgriPark, regional education minister Bridget McKenzie and Riverina MP Michael McCormack announced on Wednesday morning.
It tops up the $14 million expansion announced by the institution in April last year.
Another almost $10 million will be spent transforming the campus's ageing convention centre, the university said on Wednesday.
The government also committed $3.9 million to create a training hub at Wagga's CSU campus for researching zoonotic diseases such as Japanese Encephalitis and African Swine Fever.
CSU will contribute another $2.7 million to the AgriPark project and almost matches the $5 million of federal funding for the function centre's redevelopment with $4.8 million.
It will transform the precinct into international-standard business and event venue that will make it competitive securing significant conferences as well as continuing as an important local facility, CSU said.
"The [AgriPark] new building's state-of-the-art research and development facilities and shared office spaces will facilitate deeper connections between the university's researchers and the AgriPark's industry partners," CSU vice-chancellor Renee Leon said.
"These new facilities will grow Charles Sturt's already significant economic contribution to the Wagga region, currently $240 million per annum, or 7 per cent of the city's gross regional product."
More than 75 per cent of the expected 150 jobs during construction and 400 ongoing positions once the projects are completed are anticipated to be filled by Riverina residents.
The scale of investment is an indicator of the government's confidence in both CSU and the future of agriculture in the Riverina, Mr McCormack said.
"I am delighted the government continues to recognise the wonderful work being undertaken at the AgriPark and partner with Charles Sturt University in a facility which places Wagga and the Riverina front and centre of one of Australia's most important, productive and innovative industries," he said.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
