A woman accused of murdering a teenage girl who went missing in the Riverina almost 20 years ago did not face a magistrate on Tuesday because she was in a prison hospital, a court has heard.
Anne Margaret Geeves was unable to appear in Young Local Court as scheduled for her second court appearance on Tuesday due to illness.
Ms Geeves, of Harden, had been due to appear in the court via audio visual link.
The 61-year-old and her former husband, Robert, were arrested on May 4, and both have been charged with the alleged murder of 19-year-old Amber Haigh.
When Ms Geeves first appeared in Cowra Local Court earlier this month, her solicitor Clive Hill suggested she might apply for bail when her matter was listed for Tuesday's appearance.
However, her solicitor on Tuesday, Fiona Sams, told the court her client was unable to appear as scheduled as she was currently in prison hospital.
Ms Geeves did not apply for bail and it was formally refused. She is due to face court again on July 6.
Mr Geeves was refused bail when he appeared before Magistrate Jillian Kiely in Cowra Local Court on May 5.
There's a very strong circumstantial case.- Magistrate Jillian Kiely
Refusing Mr Geeves' bail application, Magistrate Kiely said: "There's a very strong circumstantial case based on the facts before me".
Ms Haigh was reported missing on June 19, 2002, after she failed to return to her Kingsvale home, where she and her six-month-old son had been living with the couple.
Police were told the couple had dropped her at Campbelltown train station on June 5 and she intended to travel to Mount Druitt to visit her father in hospital.
In 2011, a coronial inquest found Ms Haigh deceased, having died as a result of homicide or other misadventure in early June 2002.
