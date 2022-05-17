The Daily Advertiser

Amber Haigh murder accused Anne Margaret Geeves in prison hospital, a no-show in court

Updated May 17 2022 - 10:43am, first published 9:30am
CHARGED: Anne Geeves is arrested at a property near Harden on May 4. Ms Geeves and her former husband, Robert, have been charged with murder. Picture: Police

A woman accused of murdering a teenage girl who went missing in the Riverina almost 20 years ago did not face a magistrate on Tuesday because she was in a prison hospital, a court has heard.

