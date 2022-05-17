The general manager of Wagga City Council has been given a ringing endorsement by the city's councillors, who this week voted unanimously to renew his lofty contract for an additional five years.
Peter Thompson, who was employed to lead the council in 2017 on a contract worth about $350,000 a year, had his contract extended until November 2027 on Monday night.
The matter was deliberated on during a closed session of the meeting and specific details of the contract have not been made public.
Speaking after the decision, the general manager thanked the councillors for their backing and said he was looking forward to another five years in the Riverina.
"Thank you to everyone for having faith in me to continue doing what we're doing," Mr Thompson said.
"I think the next period will be even more exciting than the past period - there is certainly nothing but optimism on the horizon."
Mr Thompson previously worked as the planning director at Tamworth Regional Council and was snapped up to take charge in Wagga in the wake of Alan Eldridge's controversial dismissal back in 2017.
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout was full of praise for how the general manager has steadied the ship over the past five years.
"Peter had to work through that unsettled period and assist in resolving that," Cr Tout said.
"Since he came in, Wagga City Council has become more focused and driven to the betterment of the region."
He credited the general manager in particular for his efforts in driving the development of the Bomen industrial precinct.
Cr Tout said he has been given the chance to work more closely with Mr Thompson since being elected mayor in January.
"I've seen him interact with staff, councillors and the community and I think it's a credit to him how he operates," he said.
"Particularly with all the growth that is happening in this city - there is a lot to handle and he has a lot on his plate."
All nine of the city's councillors voted in support of renewing Mr Thompson's contract, despite some of the elected officials having been particularly critical of him in the past.
Cr Mick Henderson and Cr Richard Foley were both elected last year through their 'Clean Out Council' ticket - which promised to shake up the leadership structure in Wagga City Council.
Speaking to The Daily Advertiser, Cr Foley said his views have shifted significantly since becoming a councillor and having the chance to work alongside Mr Thompson.
"Basically I have found working with him that he has been easy to get along with," he said.
"When we have asked for things to be taken on board he has gotten back to me quickly and he has taken action - he's running a good organisation."
Cr Foley added that the general manager has given the new councillors guidance and he has been "quite happy" with his transparency.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
