The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City Council general manager Peter Thompson renews contract until 2027

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated May 17 2022 - 9:09am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
STAYING PUT: Wagga City Council general manager Peter Thompson has had his contract renewed for an additional five years by the city's councillors.

The general manager of Wagga City Council has been given a ringing endorsement by the city's councillors, who this week voted unanimously to renew his lofty contract for an additional five years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.