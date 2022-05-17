Hunt for wanted men as home raided for cash, jewellery, farm gear

Police are hunting for two men who broke into a southern Riverina home and raided it of cash and valuables.
Members of the public are urged to help identify two men who were seen leaving the Tocumwal property in the wake of the robbery.
Murray River Police District officers began investigation after the raid, which occurred on Monday night.
Two men forced their way into a Tuppal Road home about 10.30pm and took jewellery, farming equipment and cash.
The pair were last scene leaving the property and entering a white vehicle, before travelling along towards the Riverina Highway.
Officers from the Albury region established a crime scene at the property and commenced an investigation, leading to the public appeal for assistance.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Deniliquin police or Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.
