The Daily Advertiser

Crow Mow owner Steve Ween begins swapping petrol-powered gardening equipment for electric alternatives

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated May 17 2022 - 9:48am, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOING GREEN: Crow Mow owner Steve Ween is swapping all of his gas-guzzling gardening equipment for battery-powered alternatives. Picture: Madeline Begley

As debates over net-zero targets rage across the country, the owner of a Wagga garden care business has taken emissions reduction into his own gloves.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.