Wagga's Mount Austin Public School has been rocked in recent times, with staff members diagnosed with cancer.
But, not to be fazed, school staff have thrown their support behind their colleagues as they put on a major Australia's Biggest Morning Tea fundraiser this week.
On Wednesday, Mount Austin staff delivered 30 platters to schools across the city for their biggest Biggest Morning Tea yet.
School staff have donated all the ingredients and cooked food to go on the platters.
"The staff have been terrific," organiser and principal Anna Middleton said.
Ms Middleton said that with staff battling cancer, they decided to go the extra mile for the event this year.
"The situation galvanised the staff, so we decided to do a little bit more to support our colleagues," she said.
"I think it's in the back of the minds of all staff members that their sick colleagues get well."
Donations for the food will go to the Cancer Council.
One long-serving staff member battling leukaemia is Margaret Cooke.
"Mum has been at the school for 32 years," her daughter, Michelle McKelvie, said.
Mrs Cooke is a learning support teacher who works with classes and students across different year levels, focusing particularly on English and maths.
"Mum was diagnosed with leukaemia last October, and following that had to spend a number of weeks in Canberra receiving treatment before she was transferred back to Wagga," Ms McKelvie said.
"She now receives regular treatment here, with chemotherapy every four weeks and blood products between two and three times a week."
Ms McKelvie said the diagnosis had been tough on the family.
"Mum is the matriarch of the family and does everything for her three kids and five grandchildren," she said.
"Even when she was in Canberra, she was still organising things from her hospital bed."
Since her initial diagnosis, Mrs Cooke has also been diagnosed with osteoporosis.
"She is having treatment for that as well, but despite both diagnoses, she really lives life to the fullest," Ms McKelvie said.
Mrs Cooke is on leave from teaching at Mount Austin Public School but hopes to return in the future. Ms McKelvie said the initiative by Mount Austin staff was a "wonderful gesture".
"As a family member of one of the teachers they are supporting, I think it's a wonderful way to help," she said.
Australia's Biggest Morning Tea is a community event that raises funds to make a difference for those impacted by cancer.
