Officers allegedly attacked as knife-wielding man resists arrest

A Riverina man is facing a raft of charges after allegedly brandishing a knife at police before assaulting them as they responded to a neighbour dispute.
Riverina Police District officers responded to the call for assistance at a home in Hurley Street in Cootamundra around 1.15am on Wednesday.
When they arrived, discovered a 45-year-old man allegedly armed with a knife.
He then threatened the officers, police said, and abused them before eventually complying with directions to drop the weapon.
As the man was placed under arrest, he allegedly lashed out at the two senior constables and assaulted them as they tried to apprehend him.
The fracas continued when another man then left the home and allegedly launched a verbal tirade and physical assault on the officers.
The 51-year-old was also arrested and the pair was taken to Cootamundra police station.
Both men have been charged with assaulting police and using offensive language in a public place.
The 45-year-old faces a string of extra charges including being armed with intent to commit an indictable offence, possessing or attempting to possess a prescribed restricted substance and two counts of stalk/intimidate. He was refused bail and is scheduled to appear before Cowra Local Court.
The older man, who was granted conditional bail, is due to appear before Cootamundra Local Court on June 6.
The officers were uninjured in the incident.
