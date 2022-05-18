The Daily Advertiser

Riverina police officers allegedly threatened with knife, attacked in Cootamundra neighbour dispute call-out

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated May 18 2022 - 6:17am, first published 2:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Officers allegedly attacked as knife-wielding man resists arrest

A Riverina man is facing a raft of charges after allegedly brandishing a knife at police before assaulting them as they responded to a neighbour dispute.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Digital specialist

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.