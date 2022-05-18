Police have charged a Riverina woman during investigations into the supply of drugs in the region.
Officers descended on a home in Griffith to execute a search warrant shortly after 9am on Tuesday.
During the raid, cops allegedly found methylamphetamine, cannabis, electronic devices and drug paraphernalia.
One woman - aged 31 - was arrested and taken to Griffith Police Station, where she was charged with six counts of supply prohibited drug, two counts of possess prohibited drug and stealing.
She was refused bail and will appear at Griffith Local Court on Wednesday.
Police will allege she was supplying ice and cannabis in the Griffith and Darlington Point areas.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
