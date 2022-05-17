The Daily Advertiser

Tough love transforms young Bulldog Wallett into Riverina League sharpshooter

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated May 17 2022 - 5:51am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EXTRA EFFORT: Turvey Park's Baxter Wallett chases down a North Wagga player during a trial match earlier this year. Picture: Madeline Begley

A RESOLVE to improve his training habits after being told his first grade spot was in jeopardy has helped Turvey Park youngster Baxter Wallett develop into one of the Riverina League's most dangerous forwards this season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.