A wet start to the Riverina Field Days provided the perfect opportunity to promote a new rainfall app.
Thousands of people flocked to a muddy Griffith Showground on Friday and Saturday to check out the stalls, products and attractions, featuring everything from hot dogs to harvesters.
Besides the tractors, seeders and side-by-sides, the event also featured several smaller stalls, with homemade beverages and foodstuffs, and even the odd remote-controlled mattress.
Farming tech played a big role at the event, with startups such as the NSW-based AgriProve, which produces carbon-rich topsoil, as well as free rainfall measuring app.
The app, Sparkdrop, was developed by Goolgowi's Sarah Armstrong and allows farmers to record and share rainfall with other farmers.
Miss Armstrong said she came up with the app's idea after watching her father, Mick, ringing several other farmers after rain.
"I thought 'Why isn't there an app for this?'," she said.
"Everyone loves talking about rain. Everyone likes having a stickybeak over what everyone else has got."
Miss Armstrong said she wanted Sparkdrop to bring farmers together, particularly during difficult times.
"[When] you can see everyone else and everyone else is struggling and going through the same things, you won't feel alone," she said.
"I am targeting a demographic that is not necessarily tech savvy. So I've created an app that's super simple and easy to use for this industry."
Despite being new on the app market, Miss Armstrong said she has big plans for the next 12 to 18 months.
"Sparkdrop's at its beginning but there'll be a lot to come. Watch this space," she said.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitynews.com.au
