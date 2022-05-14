Members of Wagga's construction industry believe many in the area could be unaffected by the NSW government's proposal to permit regular construction hours on Sundays.
Planning Minister Anthony Roberts announced last week that the state government was looking into extending allowable working hours for construction companies in hopes of alleviating current pressures from labour shortages, rising material costs and supply chain issues.
Advertisement
Currently in NSW, regular construction is permitted on Saturdays between 8am - 1pm but not on Sundays or public holidays.
But do Wagga's housing construction companies support the proposal and would they take advantage of the extra working day if introduced?
Xavier Higgins was unaware of the NSW governments' recent announcement, but said the change would not impact his Wagga building company and its four employees.
"We don't work weekends normally as a general rule because the boys that work for me play footy and I've got kids that play sport as well," he said.
"There might be the odd occasion where you're trying to hand a house over and trying to get stuff done where you might have to do it, but it'd be extremely rare for me to work on a Sunday.
"We'd rather work bigger days during the week and have our weekends to relax."
Hotondo Homes co-owner Craig Keogh supports the proposed changes, which he said could be a big help for companies needing to make up lost construction time due to bad weather or lack of materials.
However, Keogh would not be directly empowered by the new working allowances as he uses sub-contractors, not employees - a common practice for builders in the region.
"All of our tradesmen are subcontractors, so it's up to them whether they take it up," he said.
"Having the availability for them to be able to work on Sunday is definitely a good thing, but at the end of the day, it's up to them.
"There's not a lot of builders that employ full time staff in the residential market."
Mr Keogh said the proposal would be a step in the right direction to alleviate the current demand for housing.
"It just provides greater freedom to be able to work when we want to work, essentially," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wagga builder Wayne Carter was also not aware of Minister Roberts' announcement, but said his company would likely not utilise Sundays for work even if they could.
Advertisement
"I'm not speaking for everybody but that wouldn't be something that I would entertain because if you work seven days a week, you get a bit stale," he said.
"I also don't think people out here have the pressures that they have in metro areas.
"They have more trouble getting good trades, whereas we don't."
Like Hotondo Homes, Wayne Carter Homes only use subcontractors.
"So, it's not for me to ask them to work anyway, they make up their own mind," he said.
Mr Carter is also wary of noise restrictions he believed could be put into place for Sunday work.
Advertisement
"I'd like to know if there is any sting in the tail as far as noise restrictions," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, originally from Sydney. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Tim is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, originally from Sydney. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.