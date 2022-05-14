The Daily Advertiser

Wagga builders say the NSW government's plan to scrap Sunday construction ban may not impact them

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated May 15 2022 - 3:28am, first published May 14 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Keogh supports the NSW government proposal but says he isn't directly empowered by it as his company uses subcontractors. Picture: Madeline Begley

Members of Wagga's construction industry believe many in the area could be unaffected by the NSW government's proposal to permit regular construction hours on Sundays.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga, originally from Sydney. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.