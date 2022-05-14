A Griffith Traffic and Highway Patrol officer has been injured after being dragged by a vehicle near the Victorian border.
At about 1am on Saturday, Highway Patrol officers observed a Holden Commodore with Victorian registration, travelling south on Meninya Street, Moama.
At the time, the front seat passenger was seen to be attempting to put her seatbelt on.
Police stopped the Holden near the Cobb Highway and spoke to the driver, who was unable to produce a licence, providing his details.
The Holden was directed to pull into a nearby carpark on Perricoota Road, and Victoria Police officers attended to assist.
A NSW Police statement said when the driver was directed to get out of the vehicle, he drove off before being stopped at the exit by a second police vehicle.
"A senior constable from the Griffith Traffic and Highway Patrol approached the Holden, opening the passenger door," the statement said.
"The driver accelerated, dragging the officer a short distance before he fell to the roadway.
"A pursuit was initiated travelling along local streets and the Cobb Highway towards Deniliquin. The pursuit was later terminated due to safety concerns and the Holden was last seen on Barmah Road."
The officer suffered grazing to his arms and attended Echuca District Hospital for treatment.
Police have urged anyone with information about the incident or dash cam vision that may assist investigators to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
