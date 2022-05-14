The Daily Advertiser

Griffith Traffic and Highway Patrol officer injured after being dragged by vehicle at police traffic stop

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated May 15 2022 - 5:39am, first published May 14 2022 - 11:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Griffith Traffic and Highway Patrol office suffered grazing to his arms after attempting to stop a vehicle near the Victoria border early on Saturday morning. Picture: FILE

A Griffith Traffic and Highway Patrol officer has been injured after being dragged by a vehicle near the Victorian border.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.