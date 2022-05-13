A Riverina primary school will be one of just eight New South Wales schools taking part in a new trial which allows more flexibility for parents.
The trial will take place in terms 3 and 4, and will see standard teaching hours supplemented with extracurricular activities before and after school, allowing parents to be more flexible with drop off and pick up times.
Hanwood Public School principal Monica St Baker said she nominated the school to help provide more extracurricular activities for students.
She also said traditional teaching hours would remain the same and that the trial was purely voluntary for parents and students.
"It's not new hours, nothing will change for teachers per se," Mrs St Baker said.
The NSW Government announced the pilot project on Wednesday, with Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell labelling current school hours as outdated and not suitable for 21st century families.
While Hanwood Public's extracurricular activities are yet to be decided, Mrs St Baker said she is working with Parents and Citizens (P&C), school staff and the wider community to determine which activities and programs will be implemented.
"The P&C and I will be putting it out to our wider community to look at what we could do, what expertise we have within our Hanwood community, as well as our Griffith community, and then we'll develop our ideas from that point on," she said.
"I think this is a really good opportunity for our kids and I'm really excited to see how it's going to look."
Mrs St Baker said these plans will not be finalised until the end of term 2.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitynews.com.au
