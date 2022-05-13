The Daily Advertiser

Hanwood Public School will participate in a new state government trial which allows greater parental flexibility by lengthening school days

Vincent Dwyer
By Vincent Dwyer
Updated May 15 2022 - 4:22am, first published May 13 2022 - 5:30am
SCHOOL HOURS: Hanwood Public School Principal Monica St Baker wants to introduce more extracurricular activities to students. PHOTO: Vincent Dwyer

A Riverina primary school will be one of just eight New South Wales schools taking part in a new trial which allows more flexibility for parents.

