Man faces court accused of supplying illicit drugs in Riverina

A man has been released on bail after facing court accused of supplying illicit drugs in the Riverina.
The 42-year-old man was arrested by police strike force investigators at a home in Wagga about 8.15am on Thursday.
Police said drugs were also seized.
The man was taken to Wagga police station, where he was charged with nine offences, including five counts of taking part in the supply of a prohibited drug, three counts of supplying a prohibited and one count of supplying an indictable quantity of a prohibited drug.
The man was refused bail by police and appeared in Wagga Local Court, where he was granted bail with strict conditions.
The conditions included that he must not drink alcohol, not take drugs unless they are prescribed by a doctor, and not commit any further offences while on bail.
The man's case is due to be mentioned again in Wagga Local Court on May 23.
The arrest was made by investigators from Strike Force Oltis, which was established by officers from the Wagga Region Enforcement Squad to investigate the supply of prohibited drugs - predominately methamphetamine - in the Wagga area.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
