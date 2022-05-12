The Daily Advertiser

Truck loaded with sugar catches fire at Tumblong, wreaks traffic havoc for Hume Highway motorists

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 12 2022 - 3:49am, first published 3:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sugar truck fire a sticky situation for Hume Highway motorists

Motorists have been left in a sticky situation after a truck carting a load of sugar caught fire on the Hume Highway near Tarcutta on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.