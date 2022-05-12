Sugar truck fire a sticky situation for Hume Highway motorists

Motorists have been left in a sticky situation after a truck carting a load of sugar caught fire on the Hume Highway near Tarcutta on Wednesday night.
At about 9pm a B-double was travelling south through Mount Adrah when the driver, a 22-year-old man, noticed flames coming from his vehicle and stopped.
Advertisement
The fire spread to both the A and B trailers of the B-double.
In other news
Firefighters attended the scene but fought in vain as the trailers were completely destroyed.
Police also attended, and said sugar spilled into one of the southbound lanes, forcing the closure of one southbound lane.
A speed restriction of 40 kilometres per hour was placed on the other lane, and is still in place.
The driver escaped uninjured and lane one of the highway was closed with a 40 km/h speed limit enforced on the southbound direction.
A police incident report has been filed, but the incident is not being treated as suspicious.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.