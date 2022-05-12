A woman has been taken to hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Sturt Highway east of Wagga.
Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving two cars and a truck, just east of Wokolena Road past Alfredtown, about 12.30pm on Thursday.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics assessed five people at the scene.
The spokeswoman said one patient, a woman in her 70s, was taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition with a suspected eye injury.
None of the other people involved in the crash required transport to hospital.
Police also responded to the incident, which caused minor traffic delays on the stretch of highway.
Two tow trucks were also called to the scene.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
