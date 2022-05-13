Two men will face court in relation to a fire that gutted a Temora house last month.
A 24-year-old Temora resident was dramatically arrested and charged over the incident in late April.
It's understood police apprehended him with a tackle near Temora's SouthWest Ford premises on the town's main street.
He was refused bail at Wagga Local Court on April 30 and is set to come before the Young Local Court on June 15.
Meanwhile, an 18-year-old Temora man has also been charged over the incident and will appear in the Temora Local Court on May 25.
The charges relate to a fire that gutted an Aurora Street residence in Temora just after 9pm on April 13.
Following reports of the blaze, emergency services were called to scene.
When NSW Fire and Rescue attended they found the structure well alight and although the blaze was extinguished, the house sustained significant damage.
Fortunately, the sole occupant of the home was uninjured.
Police established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the blaze.
