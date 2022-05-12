About 600 high school students have descended on the Wagga Showground this week to take part in a Rotary initiative to promote safe driving.
Running from Tuesday until Friday, the Rotary Youth Driver Awareness program features six sessions where year 11 students from Wagga and surrounding towns learn the ropes of safe driving.
The program is run annually and this year saw 10 schools take part including Mater Dei, TRAC, Kildare, Junee High, Temora High, Billabong, Coolamon Central, Tumut High, Wagga High and Kooringal High.
Program coordinator and member of the Wagga Rotary group Ellen Brasier said it was a great opportunity for students.
"The program aims to give students an idea of the dangers of driving," Ms Brasier said.
"They are told about all the little things they need to know that will help them as drivers later on in life.
"We usually have a young person who has been in an accident and is disabled. We do that to make the students really aware of the [risks] of driving."
A policeman also spoke on the dangers of fatigue. Ms Brasier said they targeted year 11 students because the majority were at the age they could start driving.
"Most of them are either on their L-plates and some of them are even up to their P-plates," she said.
Coolamon Central School student Chloe Clark is now on her L-plates and said the program was a "very educational" experience.
"We heard about reaction times and how long it takes to brake. We also learnt about peripheral vision and keeping our distance from cyclists," she said.
Another activity focused on tiredness where students looked at a tiredness scale which indicates fitness to drive.
"If you're too tired, there's no point driving," Miss Clark said.
Coolamon teacher Leroy Szery also backed the program.
"It's been great. While some students are already on their L and P-plates, I think it's good to let the kids know what driving actually looks like. A bit more awareness never hurt anyone," he said.
