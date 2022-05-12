The Daily Advertiser

Student driver safety a high priority for Wagga and district schools

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated May 12 2022 - 12:36pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SAFETY FIRST: TRAC students Ethan Hart, Harrison Watson, Thomas Kerrisk and Dougal Howard with driving instructor Craig Prestage. Picture: Les Smith

About 600 high school students have descended on the Wagga Showground this week to take part in a Rotary initiative to promote safe driving.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.