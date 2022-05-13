A former district school has gone on the market, sparking memories of a time gone by.
Milbrulong Public School, located 60 kilometres southwest of Wagga, closed its doors in 2013 and former principal Carla Fletcher said seeing it on the market brought back memories.
Advertisement
"When it went up for sale the kids said, 'Let's buy it'. But while I lived there for over 20 years and I love the house, I'm not going back there now," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Fletcher now serves as the assistant principal at Lockhart Central School, about 10 kilometres west of the small village.
The kinder to year 6 school had anywhere from five to 24 students attending over the years she was in charge.
Ms Fletcher has many fond memories of her time at the school.
"It was a family-orientated school and everyone in the local community was involved," she said.
"It was a really tight-knit community."
The majority of students who attended the school lived in Milbrulong and on surrounding farms.
She took up her first placement at the one-teacher school in 1989, and remained its teaching principal until it closed.
"When I first came to the village it had a pub, but in the end there was just a school," she said.
Ms Fletcher said it was a sad time when the school closed. "It was pretty sad for everybody," she said.
"I was attached to the place but I understand this is the way things work in the world of education."
She said a couple of families were also moving away from the district about that time.
Milbrulong Public is one of several district schools to close in recent times, along with those at Grong Grong, Mangoplah and Collingullie.
Ms Fletcher said this trend is likely driven in part by dwindling numbers in towns and villages.
"People moving to bigger centres is probably a part of it," she said.
Advertisement
Located at 1134 Lockhart-The Rock Road, Milbrulong, the school is open for inspection on May 14 from 11am to 11.45am.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.