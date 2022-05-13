Aircrew on a flight between Wagga and Brisbane have jumped into action to help a passenger suffering a medical episode.
Travelling on board the QF 2377 flight, which departed Wagga Airport for the Queensland capital just after 11.20am on Friday morning, a witness reported that a fellow passenger experienced a medical episode while in the air.
They were laid down in the aisle of the plane by flight staff while coming into land at Brisbane, the witness reported.
The Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed crews responded to an incident at the Brisbane Airport about 1.40pm.
They report that the patient was "okay" upon their arrival and that they had suffered a "general medical episode".
Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au
