A Riverina man has been refused bail amid allegations he turned his Junee home into a 'drug premises' used for the supply of methylamphetamine and cannabis.
Steven King, 31, of Junee, appeared in Wagga Local Court via video link on Wednesday on a range of drug possession, drug supply, unlicensed firearm possession, proceeds of crime and possession of a prohibited pistol charges.
Mr King was charged with organising or conducting or assisting in organising or conducting a drug premises as a first offence, which carries a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment if proven.
Police allegedly found an unregistered .22 calibre semi-automatic rifle, a gel blaster imitation police-style Glock handgun, unlicensed ammunition and numerous fireworks at Mr King's address.
Mr King was accused of possessing 15 grams of cannabis and 1.7 grams methylamphetamine on Tuesday and having supplied 270 grams of cannabis and 7 grams of methylamphetamine at Junee during April and May.
Police also alleged that Mr King dealt with $2000 in cash that was the proceeds of crime and received hundreds of vintage coins and a pearl necklace that he knew to be stolen goods.
The police prosecutor opposed bail, telling the court it would be a risk to the community and there was a strong case against Mr King.
"When forensic examination of the evidence is completed, the case will be even stronger," she said.
Mr King's lawyer Stephen Groch said his client was not a flight risk and had a limited criminal record at age 31.
"There is a chance he could be sentenced [if found guilty] to an intensive corrections order, at which point he would have served time in custody unnecessarily," Mr Groch said.
Magistrate Tony Murray said the charges were serious enough that it would be almost inevitable for Mr King to serve a full-time custodial sentence if found guilty and waiting times for trials were decreasing.
"He will likely spend five to six months in custody before trial," Magistrate Murray said.
The matter was adjourned until May 25 and Mr King has yet to enter any pleas on the charges.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data.
