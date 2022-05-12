The Daily Advertiser

Steven King of Junee denied bail over allegedly running 'drug premises' out of home

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
May 12 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Court House. Picture: File

A Riverina man has been refused bail amid allegations he turned his Junee home into a 'drug premises' used for the supply of methylamphetamine and cannabis.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.