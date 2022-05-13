Brody Rigg feels like a little kid before Christmas waiting for the big day to arrive.
The Brothers co-coach will make his long-awaited return for the club when they look to bounce back against Southcity at Harris Park on Sunday.
Rigg returned to his junior club last year but was never going to play while recovering from an ACL injury.
He was then suspended to start this season for an incident on the sidelines in the final game of the year.
Now the 28-year-old can't wait to finally get back on the field.
"I'm almost too keen," Rigg said.
"I've been geeing myself up for the last couple of nights thinking about it then not being able to sleep.
"I'm like a kid again."
Rigg played in a trial for Brothers earlier this year but his last official game was towards the end of the 2019 season.
His return is good timing for the club too with Aaron Wynne to miss the clash due to a neck issue.
Wynne has impressed after sitting last season out and the club hopes he won't be on the sidelines for too long.
"He'll take this week and maybe next week off just to mend a minor neck injury," Rigg said.
"We want to make sure we get the most out of him so we're happy to rest him at the start of the year."
Brothers have had an up and down start to the season with a win over Tumut split by big losses to Gundagai and Young.
Rigg was pleased with how they started off against an in-form Cherrypickers outfit but knows the team needs to stick to it if they are going to rise up the ladder.
"We stuck to the game plan against Tumut and did it really well as we shut down all their stars," he said.
"We had another game plan for Young, and followed it for probably the first 30 minutes and it was only 12-0, and when we went close to scoring one our heads went down and attitude went to absolute crap.
"It was still very winnable but the boys looked like they were defeated and they went back out there (in the second half) and it showed.
"Young just went hell for leather and just started putting on the points.
"It's definitely an attitude thing as the loss to Gundagai was an attitude thing, Tumut we had a much better attitude and for Young our attitude was there at the start but we just gave it away," Rigg said.
On the other hand Southcity have suffered two losses to teams whose only win so far has been against them.
It's been a tough start for the Bulls after plenty of player turnover, however Rigg doesn't want to underestimate their rivals.
"It's a danger game as if we turn them thinking we are going to smack them or turn up with a bad attitude we could lose and that's our season almost gone," he said.
"Sure there's plenty of games left in the season but if we don't start winning these games when you take on the top sides like Gundagai and Young again we aren't going to be a chance come finals time. We just can't drop this one."
The Bulls will also be buoyed by the return of captain-coach Kyle McCarthy.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
