Group Nine teams - round four

Sunday, Harris Park, 2.35pm
Southcity
Advertisement
1 Jumarne Little-Kearnes 2 Clarrie Harris, 3 Jesse Fitzhenry, 4 Trey Charles, 5 Jarom Vakarewakobau, 6 Travis Smith, 7 Kyle McCarthy, 8 Dana Ratu, 9 Rogan Price, 10 Joel Tracey, 11 Brody Tracey, 12 Tim Hurst, 13 Nick Skinner, 14 Jacob Levy, 15 Rebel Price, 16 Jaielin Miles, 17 Jordan Baker
Brothers
1 Cade Price, 2 David Oti, 3 James Morgan, 4 Mitch Bennett, 5 Jordan Little, 6 Troy Dargin, 7 Edan Price, 8 James Hay, 9 Brody Rigg, 10 Luke Gladman, 11 Bas Blackett, 12 Maleke Morris, 13 Liam Carey, 14 Wilson Hamblin, 15 Jacob Crossley, 16 Ryan Fletcher, 17 Rhys Weldon
Sunday, Alfred Oval, 2.35pm
Young
1 Nic Hall, 2 Tom Bush, 3 Nick Cornish, 4 Nayah Freeman, 5 Jake Veney, 6 Tyler Cornish, 7 Mitch Cornish, 8 Aaron Slater, 9 Jesse Corcoran, 10 Jayke Hogan, 11 Josh Ayers, 12 Harry Fitzpatrick, 13 Blake Hewitt, 14 Casey Wall, 17 Kyle Richens, 18 Boro Navori, 19 Inoke Vunipola, 20 Jake Walker
Tumut
1 Mitch Ivill, 2 Blake Maher, 3 Brayden Draber, 4 Josh Webb, 5 Tom Hickson, 6 Dean Bristow, 7 Jordan Anderson, 8 Jack Dean, 9 Lachlan Bristow, 10 Jed Pearce, 11 Brodie Mirtschin, 12 Tom Jeffery, 13 Adam Pearce, 14 Malik Aitken, 15 Jordyn Maher, 17 Flynn Piper-Bye
Sunday, Nixon Park, 2.35pm
Temora
1 Hamish Starr, 2 Drew Robinson, 3 Bradon Taylor, 4 James Stewart, 5 Harrison Starr, 6 Jock Ward, 7 Josh McCrone, 8 Zach Starr, 9 Hayden Lomax, 10 Kris Rands, 11 Billy Reardon, 12 Tyler Madden, 13 Grant Hughes, 14 Gavin Kite, 15 Joel Kelly
Albury
1 Ty Fletcher, 2 Keanau Wighton, 3 Sebastian Rapana, 4 Jackins Olam, 5 Jade Duroux, 6 Kieren Ford, 7 Robbie Byatt, 9 Jeremy Wiscombe, 10 Matt Byatt, 11 Harrison Reicher, 12 Mason Fuller, 13 Nathan Darby, 14 Aidan Young, 15 Reece Clegg, 16 Connor McAleer, 17 Darcy Wilson
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.