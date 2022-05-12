Group Nine elected not to make any changes to the first grade draw going off club feedback.
Ways to negate the impact of Junee's withdrawal were discussed but with an uneven 16-round draw already in place, clubs did not feel the need to make any changes.
Advertisement
"This year having a 16-round draw by nature the draw is slightly unfair and we submitted at an early stage that luck of the draw was going to be appropriate," Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe said.
"While it would be ideal to play some more football as soon as you start to tinker with any draws you tear at the fabric of that luck-of-the-draw approach.
"The other key consideration is clubs and players have made plans around the existing draw so we decided to leave it how it is for the remainder of the year."
It means Young and Tumut will have one less bye, and play one more game, than the other teams.
However Group Nine has implemented changes to the ladder following the decision to suspend Junee from first grade.
Initially Southcity and Temora were given a 25-point for and against boost after receiving a forfeit by the Diesels, but that has been rescinded and instead all clubs will now just receive two points for the bye.
"We want to be consistent for the whole year so we've decided it would be a bye for the entire year," Hinchcliffe said.
"Every club who drew Junee will get the two points and there will be no points differential applied to those games."
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.