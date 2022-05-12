The Daily Advertiser

Board elect to not alter Group Nine first grade fixtures

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
May 12 2022 - 7:00am
Group Nine chairman Andrew Hinchcliffe has not changed first grade's draw.

Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

