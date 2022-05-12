The Daily Advertiser

Tumut looks to find their points quickly after slow start

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated May 12 2022 - 4:12am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIMELY RETURN: Mitch Ivill is back at fullback for Tumut's clash with Young at Alfred Oval on Sunday. Picture: Courtney Rees

Tumut are looking to turn their attacking chances into points as they look to avoid their worst start since 2016.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.