Tumut are looking to turn their attacking chances into points as they look to avoid their worst start since 2016.
The Blues went on to take the wooden spoon that season before the club was able to turn their fortunes around.
However it has been a slow start for the Blues, who have scored just points in their last two games.
Now they take on a Young outfit that has averaged 48 points across their three wins so far this season at Alfred Oval.
Tumut were held scoreless by Gundagai at Twickenham last Sunday, but co-coach Lachlan Bristow isn't overly concerned by the Blues' attack
"Obviously we haven't scored many in the last couple of weeks but in the Brothers game we didn't put ourselves in a position to be able to score points and we've had a lot of combination changes over the last few weeks and we're probably yet to click there," Bristow said.
"If we keep working hard at training it is going to come and if we put ourselves in a position to score points then it shouldn't be a problem.
"There were some good efforts on the weekend so we're hoping to carry that through to Sunday."
The return of Mitch Ivill will certainly help their cause.
Ivill hasn't played in their losses to Brothers and Gundagai but will return to fullback with Tom Hickson back on the wing.
Bristow is confident he will be another good attacking option for the side.
"He's that little bit of X factor that we have been missing," he said.
"He's so elusive and is a good focal point of our attack as well."
However Tumut will be without second rower Brodie Mirtschin while Zac Masters is still on the sidelines.
While Tumut have struggled to score points so far this season, Bristow has been pretty pleased with how they've defended, with Gundagai scoring three tries in the last 22 minutes last week, including a long range intercept effort.
"Defensively we're pretty pleased with our efforts and most of the tries scored against us we've just had no luck with the bounce of the ball," he said.
"We're not overly worried as we know we've got points in us."
Tumut have struggled to back up after games against Gundagai in the past.
However after their slow start, Bristow hopes it won't be an issue this time around.
"We really need to try to channel the energy and effort we brought last weekend and focus that on this weekend," he said.
"It is always tough coming off a Gundagai game but hopefully we are good enough to do that and get up for it."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
