Ag College look to get hands on the COL Cup

Ag College are on the hunt for a rare win over Waratahs to ensure they get their hands on the COL Cup for the first time.
The two rivals will face off in a big day at Beres Ellwood Oval looking to honour the late Andy Stanham and raise funds for epilepsy.
Waratahs have won the cup on the two previous times it's been played for but this time around they come into the clash off a heavy loss to Wagga City while Aggies are looking to make it for wins in a row.
Ag College haven't beaten Waratahs since 2015 but come with plenty of confidence after wins over Tumut, CSU and Leeton.
Coach Tom Lamond believes that will help them end their hoodoo.
"The boys are switched on, ready to go and it should be a good game," Lamond said.
"(Former Ag College and Waratahs) coach Willy Mitchell came across to give us a session on Monday, which was really nice, and (Wednesday) the boys trained the best they have all year.
"They're enjoying their footy and are really pumped for the weekend."
However they will be without Bernie Ricketts after he picked up a shoulder injury in their 53-5 win over Leeton last week.
Alex Farquhar comes into the side.
While the loss of Ricketts is a blow, Lamond is confident in the club's depth against a Waratahs outfit looking to hit back from their first loss of the season.
"The boys are keen as I think this is the best chance they've had in a long time," he said.
Waratahs have also made a couple of changes after their 45-10 loss to Wagga City last week.
Captain Harry Hosegood, Rob Selosse and Paul Arragon come back into the side with former Aggie Gerrard McTaggart returning to halfback.
Coach Jonno Andreou believes having McTaggart back to a more familiar role will really help the side.
"We've been trying to use Gerrard as a centre, and while it worked, I think having him back at nine will really speed up our game as well," Andreou said.
"Josh (Gemmell) will start on the bench and it's just unfortunate we've got two good nines playing in the same team."
Tom Parkes will also get his shot at inside centre after impressing in second grade while David Capp and Jayden Stanton are out of the side.
Andreou is looking for the side to bring more aggression this time around after being shown up by Wagga City.
Especially around the ruck.
"We have to get on the front foot," Andreou said.
"Ag College have a young, fit side so hopefully we can disturb their rucks on the weekend and slow their ball down."
As part of the big day the game times for the women's, second grade and third grade games have been brought forward to allow for a coaching clinic for the Wagga Crows.
A number of ACT Brumbies will be on hand to take part in the session while plenty of memorabilia will be auctioned off after the game.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
