Temora looks to build on a promising start

Temora will hold the Challenge Cup for at least another week with Albury electing to sit out of the new concept.
Both sides come into the clash at Nixon Park on Sunday after securing their first win of the season.
Temora got off to a winning start, following byes in the opening two rounds, while Albury hit back after losses to Tumut and Young to start the season with a 46-6 win over Southcity last week.
Temora captain-coach Josh McCrone is hoping the Dragons can take advantage of playing on their home turf as they build towards breaking their finals drought.
"We're only one from one, and while the ladder looks nice being on six points, we have to win as many games as we can at home as what we do away from home will help us get to the finals," McCrone said.
"We'd love to be able to make finals as soon as we can so the more games you win at the start of the year the more likely you are heading into the back end of the year not chasing your tail.
"If you want to be playing finals footy you should be winning all your home games."
After a longer build up than their rivals, Temora kicked off their campaign with a win over Kangaroos.
McCrone was pleased with how they've taken on a new approach.
"We want to play a flatter style of footy where everyone is allowed to pass the ball and play rugby league basically," he said.
"We don't want to be too structured. There is some structure behind that but I want people sitting there watching people enjoying their footy."
He's looking to back that up and hopes rain doesn't have too much impact on the Nixon Park surface.
The Dragons also welcome back Gavin Kite and Joel Kelly after both missed the win due to COVID.
Meanwhile for the fourth straight game the Thunder will have a new halves partnership.
Paul Karaitiana has been a regular face in the five-eighth role since linking with the club this season but he will miss the clash with the Dragons due to a wedding.
It sees Kieren Ford, who was halfback in round two, join coach Robbie Byatt in the halves.
The Thunder also head into the clash without front rower Sam Collins.
However Byatt hopes they can adapt to continue their momentum.
"It's a big game for us this weekend as especially after it we've got two byes," Byatt said.
Brothers, who take on Southcity on Sunday, are now the next club eligible to try to win the Challenge Cup.
The Wagga side takes on Temora at Equex Centre next Sunday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
